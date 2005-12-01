Best Intro To VFP

The new topic default line IS my question!
We've got a couple of new VFP programmers who are looking for a good intro to VFP. (I wouldn't mind one either, as a review.) These guys are new to VFP, not new to programming.
Ideally this would be a functional review of the language rather than a topical one, which is what you see in almost every case. Something that goes like this:
Want to write a VFP program? Start with the "MODI COMM" command in your Command Window. (Links would be cool)
"MODI COMM" stands for MODIFY COMMAND file. The command file is your program file. Go to your command window and type "modi comm firstprog" .
In a program you're going to want to do three basic things.
1) Assign Value To Variables
2) DefineFunctions
3) WrapVariablesAndFunctionsInObjects.
Joe Kuhn
Here's a good article: http://web.archive.org/web/20100926184241/http://my.advisor.com/doc/05192 -- Mike Yearwood
Joe and any one else interested I would recommend visiting two web sites. The first is
www.Elgem.com (http://web.archive.org/web/20020119204655/http://www.elgem.com/) under the Articles, www.editions-saphira.com/categorie-produit/meilleurs-livres-sociologie/sociologie-internet/ and Code section, Eldor has compiled a nice introduction to VFP with the articles and code samples listed there. After working through the articles and code I would recommend going to www.LesPinter.com in the Learning center section for additional information.
AndyEggers
A good start for those familiar with VB is http://acsoft.brinkster.net/VBtoFox.
VFP isn't case sensitive for code, though it can be for matching
An asterisk (*) and && are comment markers. Also, if you begin a line with the word, "Note" (no quotes), the line is also considered t be a comment.
A semi-colon (;) at the end of the line means the statement is NOT finished, but continued on the next line.
.T. and .F. are True and False
The help file that comes with VFP is a primary resource.
Good VFP Books
Tom Cerul
I wouldn't use abbreviations to start with. Let them learn the full commands and leave abbreviations to another day.
I never learned the abbreviations and seldom try to use them. I type faster than I write, and memorizing abbreviations is just another thing to hold in my pinhead mind. Back in 2.6 or so, all 4 letter prefixes were valid abbreviations. Once that stopped being true, I couldn't be bothered to memorize them. Too much in my head already. -- Michael Wagner
Abbreviations should not be used in a program. They are OK for quick typing in the Command Window. Never in a program that should be self-documenting and unambigous. -- Alex Feldstein
Mathmo should be totally disregarded as a punter.
He posted a MS NEWS post about 11 days ago, asking for the Hackers Guide, chm version, in most of the VFP newsgroups.
Someone in the Italy Group emailed it to him.
He's not paying for tools, mostly he is a thief of INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY.
DISCOUNT anything he says, he only wants to steal your source code -- William Sanders
Check out Exposure To VFP
Category Learning VFP
( Topic last updated: 2019.12.24 02:01:34 PM )